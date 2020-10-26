Kaguya-sama: Love is War to Get OVA Next Year

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War's second season wrapped earlier this year as part of the Spring 2020 anime wave, and now it has announced it will be returning for a special OVA episode next year. The second season of the series was a much bigger hit than the first one (even with the divide over the English dub release of the season), and now more fans than ever are waiting to see what comes next. Luckily following a tease during the finale that a third season was on the way, Kaguya-sama: Love is War officially confirmed that Season 3 of the series was in the works.

That was not all to the announcement, however, as Kaguya-sama: Love is War confirmed an OVA episode is on the way in 2021. Unfortunately, there were no concrete details about what we could expect from this special episode as the official announcement from the anime's Twitter account is playing coy about the new episodes.

While the OVA episode is scheduled for a release sometime next year, the third season of the series currently has no concrete release date or window as of this writing. The announcement seems like it is early on in these new episodes' production, so it's probably going to be a bit of a wait before we see anything new from either the OVA or the third season of the series. But knowing they are on the way is a big deal!

