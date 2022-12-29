Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss Never Ends Announces U.S. Premiere

While 2022 saw some major anime juggernauts hitting the small screen for the first time, such as Chainsaw Man, Blue Lock, and Spy x Family, many returning franchises created shockwaves when they made their grand returns. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War is one such example of a hot anime series that fans had been waiting to see make a comeback, and it has been confirmed that the romantic comedy will be returning in 2023 as well with a new movie. Now, Aniplex of America has revealed when fans can expect the new movie to hit the US and Canada next year.

One of the major selling points of Kaguya-Sama is its hilarious premise, in which two elite students attempt to hide their feelings from one another in a competition of wills. This battle becomes increasingly more difficult as Kaguya and Miyuki find themselves falling more in love with one another as time passes. At present, a fourth season hasn't been confirmed so it will be interesting to see if this upcoming film will be the grand finale of the series or if the battle of wits will continue in the future.

Love Is War Hits The Big Screen

Aniplex of America used its Official Twitter Account to confirm that the upcoming Kaguya-Sama movie would hit both the United States and Canada next February, while also sharing new holiday outfits for the two young romantics who continue their mind games with one another:

Christmas may be over, but the first kiss never ends!



Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- is coming to theaters in the U.S. and Canada in February!



Learn more: https://t.co/ciPkQdEJbV

If you have yet to dive into this popular romantic comedy, you can check out the first three seasons of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service sharing the following official description of the series:

"From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love... But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can't be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of 'How to get the other to confess their love first.' This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love."

Do you think the anime adaptation will continue following this upcoming film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime rom-coms.