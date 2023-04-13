Oshi no Ko, Kaguya-sama Creator to Launch New Manga Soon

If you love manga, then you better keep your eyes out for an upcoming release. Aka Akasaka, the creator behind Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, has a new series on the horizon. The new manga will go live this month, and it promises to draw readers in for another cute adventure.

The information comes from Shueisha as the first image of Renai Daikou was shared. The new manga will be penned by Akasaka while Nishizawa 5mm handles the artwork. Weekly Young Jump will house the new series, and manga readers can expect Renai Daikou to debut on April 27th.

"Kaguya-sama" creator Aka Akasaka will start a new manga series titled "Renai Daikou" with art by Nishizawa 5mm in Weekly Young Jump issue 22-23/2023 out April 27, 2023.



First Visual revealed below.



1st manga series by Nishizawa 5mm



Image © Shueisha, Aka Akasaka, Nishizawa 5mm pic.twitter.com/KM1fhJJD6G — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 13, 2023

At this time, we know little about the new series, but we have been given a first look. As you can see above, artwork has been released of the manga's heroine, and they are rather adorable. The girl has long honey-blonde hair with bangs, and their outfit is monochrome. Paired with a choker and hair clip, this mysterious heroine is super cute, and she seems to have a hand puppet. The yellow creature appears to be a fox of some sort, so we will have to wait and see what it is all about.

As for what Renai Daikou could be about, well – fans have their guesses. The manga's Japanese title loosely translates to Love Deputy in English. It seems likely Akasaka is tackling another romantic comedy, and we are fine with that! The writer has a niche, and we are happy to take in all of their work!

Of course, this new manga is just one of several under Akasaka's belt. They began their career in 2011 with Sayonara Piano Sonata, but Akasaka had their big break in 2015. Their work Kaguya-sama: Love Is War was popular from the start, and it won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award before wrapping in 2022. Currently, Akasaka is working on the manga Oshi no Ko with artist Mengo Yokoyari. And now, Renai Daikou is about to join the list!

If you want to catch up on Akasaka's work before this new title drops, no worries! Now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with their work as Oshi no Ko's anime just premiered. Episode 1 of Oshi no Ko is streaming on HIDVE in the United States, and you can catch up on the Kaguya-sama anime through Crunchyroll!

What do you want to see from this new Akasaka manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.