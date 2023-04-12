Bleach Creator Says an Original Battle Is Headed Towards the Anime

It has been a few months since we heard from Bleach, but don't worry about Ichigo Kurosaki. The Soul Reaper is still living his best life in the wake of Bleach's anime return. Last year, the series made a comeback as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War went live. It was there fans watched Ichigo's final act come to television, and now, the series creator is teasing a big update for cour two.

After all, artist Tite Kubo spoke with Viz Media about Bleach during a recent chat, and it was there cour two was brought up. During the interview, Kubo admitted the second cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will feature an original fight that he was not able to fit into the manga.

"In Part 2, there is a new battle that isn't in the original manga. I wasn't able to draw a battle between two certain characters. So when the anime production team said, 'We want this character to fight around this time,' I decided to revisit that idea by providing them with some drawings and names of the characters," the artist admitted. "In Part 1, there were several additional scenes, but no new battles."

Of course, fans are already going wild with their guesses about who will square up. A lot of fans would love to see an Uryu vs Ichigo battle given what we've seen the two get into this act. While Ichigo is trying to save the Soul Society, Uryu seems to have swapped sides and joined Ywach. This is going to cause some ugly friction, and we saw some of this surface in Kubo's manga. However, the series did not get to explore the pair's strained bond very closely, so fans are hoping Kubo will pit the friends against each other on screen.

Of course, it will not be long before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returns to the small screen. The anime's second cour will kickstart this July. So if you need to catch up on season one, the Bleach anime is streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international regions.

