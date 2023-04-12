Rick and Morty: The Anime Releases First Look

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television, and soon it will expand its reach with help from Japan. After all, Adult Swim is teaming up with Telecom Animation Film to bring Rick and Morty: The Anime to life. Now, we have been given a first look at the project, and it shows the comedy's two leads in all their animated glory.

The still was released earlier today as Warner Bros. Discovery held a press conference about the future of HBO Max. During the event, the company revealed big plans for the streaming service including a name change, but Rick and Morty fans were distracted for a moment in the presentation. After all, one of the screens shown during the event highlighted Rick and Morty: The Anime, and you can find that image below.

Obviously, the still features Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith as we have seen time and again. The pair don't seem to be in the midst of an action-packed mission, so there's not much to glean here in terms of spoilers. As for the still's art style, the work should be very familiar. After all, Rick and Morty has released a couple of anime shorts, and it seems the comedy's full anime will borrow their aesthetic.

For those unfamiliar with Rick and Morty: The Anime, you should know the project was ordered by Adult Swim after the network's main series released five anime shorts between 2020 and 2021. The specials were all met with praise from fans, so Adult Swim did not hesitate in asking director Takashi Sano to produce an actual anime series. At this time, very few details about the production have been released, but we know Telecom Animation Film and Sola Entertainment have teamed up to tackle the project. Koji Iijima acted as producer on the original anime shorts while Maki Terashima-Furuta stood as executive producer.

Currently, reports suggest Rick and Morty: The Anime is slated to debut in 2023. This first look certainly lends credit to that report. Netizens would love to see Adult Swim release new Rick and Morty content this year as season six wrapped in 2022. No firm release window has been shared for Rick and Morty season seven at this time.

