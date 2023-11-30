Kaiju No. 8 Spotlights Kafka in New Promo

Kaiju No. 8 is looking to be one of the biggest new anime of 2024, and a new promo has landed.

2024 has some big new anime adaptations looking to populate the small screen. Series such as Solo Leveling, DandaDan, and Delicious in Dungeon are only a handful of examples of the fresh stories that are aiming to take the world by storm next year. One of the biggest new series set to arrive in April of next year is Kaiju No. 8, a shonen series focusing on a world besieged by giant monsters. To get fans hyped for the 2024 anime arrival, the shonen series has dropped a new promo poster of its star Kafka.

Kaiju No. 8 first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump thanks to creator Naoya Matsumoto. Should the anime adaptation be a success, there is plenty of material to pull from its original manga as the printed story is nearing its one-hundredth chapter. Debuting in 2020, the giant monster battling series takes a page from many other anime series such as Attack on TItan and Chainsaw Man, as the protagonist uses the power of monsters to fight monsters.

Kaiju No. 8's Upcoming Anime Debut

Kaiju No. 8's anime will be adapted by Production I.G., a well-known production house in the medium. I.G. has recently been responsible for series such as Heavenly Delusion, Psycho-Pass, and the FLCL spin-off series on Adult Swim. With series like Heavenly Delusion specifically, the studio has had plenty of experience when it comes to skin-crawling monsters, giant or otherwise.

(Photo: Production IG)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Kaiju No. 8 manga series, Toho has shared an official description for the upcoming anime adaptation, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Via AninewsAndFacts