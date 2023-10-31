Kajiu No. 8 Highlights Hoshina in New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 will be exploding onto screens next year as the anime introduces fans to all kinds of new Kaiju fighting action, and the anime is highlighting Soshiro Hoshina's role in it all with a new poster! The anime taking on Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga series is one of the most anticipated new releases coming next year, and it's because the series has been a massive hit for Shuiesha's Jump+ app ever since the manga first hit a few years ago. And now it's getting ready to be introduced to a whole new wave of fans with the anime.

As the Kaiju No. 8 anime prepares for its release in 2024, the anime is celebrating with a series of special posters planned to be released once a month leading up to the new series' premiere. Each of these posters has highlighted various members of the cast, and the newest shows off a cool look at Hoshina (one of the top fighters in the series overall). Hoshina has yet to be cast with a voice actor announcement as of this writing, however, but you can check out the newest poster for the Kaiju No. 8 anime below:

When to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering some time during the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

What do you think of this newest look at the Kaiju No. 8 anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!