Kaiju No.8 Anime Announces Key Staff

It takes a village to make an anime as Kaiju No. 8 reveals the creators that will bring the show to life.

2024 is a big year for kaiju, and that isn't just referring to the world of Godzilla and Kong. Kaiju No. 8 has been a popular shonen series in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump since it debuted in 2020. Set to be adapted by Production I.G., the monster fighting anime adaptation has revealed its key staff that are working to bring the story of Kafka to life.

Kaiju No. 8 focuses on a world that is struggling with giant monster attacks, as plenty of workers make up the Japan Defense Force to battle the kaiju. With our protagonist, Kafka Hibino, he doesn't fight monsters to start, but instead works for a cleaning service that attempts to pick up the pieces following a kaiju attack. For those who might not be familiar with Production I.G., the production house is responsible for the likes of Haikyuu, Psyco Pass, and most recently, Heavenly Delusion.

Kaiju No. 8's Key Staff

Kaiju No. 8's official social media account shared the list of folks who will be creating the anime adaptation. The staff reads as such,

Original Manga: Naoya Matsumoto (serialized in "MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA")

Director: Shigeyuki Miya & Tomomi Kamiya

Series Composition & Screenplay: Ichiro Okouchi

Character Designer & Chief Animation Director: Tetsuya Nishio

Kaiju Design: Mahiro Maeda

Art Director: Shinji Kimura

Color Design: Izumi Hirose

3DCG Director: Masaru Matsumoto

Director of Photography: Eiji Arai

Editor: Aya Hida Sound

Director: Fumiyuki Go

Music: Yuta Bandoh

Kaiju Design & Works: Studio khara

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Kaiju No. 8 manga series, Toho has shared an official description for the upcoming anime adaptation, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Do you think Kaiju No. 8 will manage to be the biggest new anime series of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Kaiju No. 8 Official Social Media