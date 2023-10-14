Kaiju No. 8 Releases New Monster-Packed Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 might be one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024 and has a trailer to prove it.

Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the biggest manga series released in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump that has yet to receive its own anime adaptation. Luckily, all that is aiming to change as the series has been confirmed to hit the small screen next year thanks to Production IG. Set to stream on Crunchyroll, the series has dropped a new trailer to highlight the main monster Kafka along with some of the rampaging beasts that he might be tussling with in the series.

Kaiju No. 8 first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 from creator Naoya Matsumoto. Since its inception, the series has netted ten manga volumes and continues to release chapters on a regular basis to follow its protagonist who finds himself netting the power to transform into a kaiju himself. Production IG might be best known for its work on Psycho-Pass, Haikyu, and most recently, Heavenly Delusion, so Kafka's story is in good hands.

Kaiju No. 8 Trailer

If you wanted to learn more about Kaiju No. 8, here's how Crunchyroll describes the upcoming series, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them."Let's wipe out the Kaiju together." Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition."

"He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

Do you think Kaiju No. 8 will take the title for the biggest new anime arrival of 2024? What other manga series are you dying to see get an anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.