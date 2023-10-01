Kaiju No. 8 Highlights Kikoru in New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big anime projects now in the works for a release some time next year, and fans have gotten a closer look at Kikoru Shinomiya with a cool new poster! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has been one of the standout releases from Shueisha's Jump+ app ever since it started its run a few years ago, so it was no surprise to find out that a new anime was also in the works. But as the new project is gearing up for its premiere, Kaiju No. 8 has been steadily showing off more of what to expect.

Kaiju No. 8 has been readying for its premiere next year, and is preparing to show off more by releasing a special new poster every month until its debut. These posters have revealed a different kind of look for the series than seen in the original manga release or first trailers dropped for the new anime just yet, and that's the case for the newest one as well. The newest poster for Kaiju No. 8 shares a closer look at Kikoru Shinomiya, one of the big characters in the anime. Check it out below.

What to Know for the Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled to release some time during the Spring 2024 anime schedule next year. With animation produced by Production I.G. and Kaiju designs from Studio Khara, the main staff for the anime has yet to be revealed. A few members of the voice cast have been announced, however, with Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro. TOHO Animation begins to tease the series as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Kaiju No.8's synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise. But Kafka doesn't know that an imminent Kaiju threat is unexpectedly approaching him."

What are you hoping to see from Kaiju No. 8's new anime?