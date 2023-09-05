Kaiju No.8 Debuts New Key Visual

If a manga is lucky enough to be added to Weekly Shonen Jump, an anime adaptation of said story is more than likely set to arrive in the future. One of the biggest manga stories that has yet to be brought to the small screen is Kaiju No. 8, but luckily, next year will alleviate this problem as Production I.G. is aiming to bring Kafka's journey to life. Now, prior to the anime's introduction, a new key visual shows how the world of monsters can still have quiet, mundane scenes.

Kaiju No. 8's manga debuted in 2020 and is inching toward its one-hundredth chapter. For the upcoming anime adaptation, the voice cast that will bring Kafka and his monster-fighting friends to life will include Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro. Based on the events of the manga, expect some major anime fights to hit the screen when the series lands next year in April.

Kaiju No. 8: All in a Day's Work

Kafka might have the ability to transform into a giant beast, but his day job has him working as a part of Monster Sweeper, Inc. A company that cleans the scenes of monster attacks, the shonen protagonist has to balance fighting monsters and cleaning the results of their assaults on humanity, making for an interesting dynamic.

(Photo: Production IG)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Kaiju No. 8 manga series, Toho has shared an official description for the upcoming anime adaptation, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Kaiju No.8's synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise. But Kafka doesn't know that an imminent Kaiju threat is unexpectedly approaching him."