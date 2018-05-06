‘Kakegurui’s Live-Action TV Series Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Although it took a while for the Kakegurui anime series to make its debut in the West, the series has certainly built up an incredible fanbase. Its popularity even nabbed it a live-action TV series that’s now available to stream in the United States.

The live-action TV series premiered January 14 in Japan, but is now finally available for streaming on Netflix for curious fans in the United States.

The cast of the TV series includes Minami Hamabe as Yumeko Jabami, Mahiro Takasugi as Ryota Suzui, Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome, Taishi Nakagawa as Kaede Manyuda, Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi, Natsume Mito as Runa Yomotsuki, Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi, Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotoin, Yuma Yamoto as Jun Kiwatari, Kiyo Matsumoto as Nanami Tsubomi, and Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima.

The original anime series, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Philippines as of February 1 as well. Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura.

The series premiered on Netflix Japan July 2, the English language version of the 12 episode first season has been licensed by Yen Press and Netflix, and they describe the series as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

The first season was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Garo the Animation) for MAPPA, with Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) writing the scripts. Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) designed characters for the series, and TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND (Witch Craft Works) handled the music for the series.

The series itself has taken on a different life online as fans have reacted to the series’ character design, overt sexual tone, and the clash that tone has with the series’ titular gambling. Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has proven to be popular enough in Japan to warrant the releases of both a second season and a live-action series.