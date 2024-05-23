KFC Announces Cute Pokemon Collaboration

When it comes to fast food, well – it seems the industry is falling in line with anime. From Arby's to McDonald's, it seems chains are all about otaku culture. Now, KFC is getting in on the love, and we have a special Pokemon crossover to thank for the pull.

As you can see below, KFC has announced a special meal deal overseas, and it puts Pokemon center stage. In honor of Children's Day on June 1st, KFC China will be hosting a family meal bundle that includes Pokemon toys. Customers will get one of five different Pokemon toys if they nab a meal, and already, toys are reportedly running out overseas.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

And the toys? There are special figures and/or plushes for Mimikyu, Psyduck, Togepi, Gengar, and Pikachu. Plus, customers who buy a super family meal will be gifted a cute Pokemon pick-up toy to boot.

Sadly, it doesn't appear as if KFC will be rolling out this Pokemon deal outside of China. We can still hope though!

Obviously, KFC is leaning into Pokemon's popularity in China, and it is far from the only fast food brand doing this. Not long ago, reports surfaced in Asia that McDonald's was rolling out Happy Meals with help from Sanrio and Yu-Gi-Oh. The cute deal with viral, and now, reports suggest the Happy Meal collaboration is set to debut stateside this summer. So hey! Maybe KFC will find a way to distribute its cute Pokemon toys outside of China!

What do you make of this latest KFC collaboration? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!