Kill la Kill x Teen Titans Cosplay Imagines Incredible Starfire and Junketsu Combo

Although the Teen Titans have been adjacent to anime in the past, one artist brought Starfire into the anime world in a cool new way with an imagined Junketsu look inspired by Kill la Kill's Satsuki Kiryuin. Although the DC Comics team has been around for quite a while in different incarnations, the Teen Titans made their TV debut with an animated series that was undoubtedly inspired by anime with its wacky character reactions and more. It was such a hit with fans that when Teen Titans returned to TV with a whole new look, fans kept asking for the older anime influenced one.

It just shows how much of a potential audience there could be for a full anime take on DC's multiverse of heroes, and one artist has shown a great example of how these two worlds can combine in an unexpected and cool way. Artist @yuki_crissy (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter and more social media here) was so inspired by a Kill la Kill and Teen Titans fusion piece that artists @cdubbart (who you can find here) and @artistaknight (who you can find here) that they crafted a cool cosplay of the fusion! Check it out below:

Kill la Kill still remains one of the most well liked action series of all time, and although Studio Trigger's debut project came to an end several years ago the franchise recently returned for a surprising new entry. In Kill la Kill - IF, a video game based on the anime series, Satsuki Kiryuin actually acquired a brand new form dubbed the "Junketsu Shunzui.

This new form was a completely official and original addition to the franchise from original series writer Kazuki Nakashima, art director Shigeto Koyama, and the anime's character designer and chief animation director Sushio. So if the team returned for a video game entry, maybe they could return for a new anime story if there's enough demand? But what do you think?

Would you check out a full anime series based on the Teen Titans? Would you want to see Kill la Kill return for a new story someday? Which Kill la Kill characters would fit the best within DC's multiverse of heroes and villains? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!