DC Comics Fans Are Thrilled Red X Is Becoming Canon

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from DC Comics that at the start of 2021 they're entire publishing line is getting a face lift with the new event, Future State. The event will see an "All-Star" lineup of creators bring future DC Super Heroes and terrifying new super-villains. The official promo art for the event showed off the updated look for some classic heroes, plus the new versions of the DC heroes that will also appear, including one finally making their DC debut. Fans were quick to spot none other than Red X, the villain mantle briefly used by Robin in the Teen Titans animated series, as being a part of the event.

Though only appearing a handful of times (just once with Robin in the mask and again as his own character) in the series, fans flocked to social media to shriek and shout in disbelief at DC finally bringing Red X into the comics time line, even if it's a one-off event. The solicitation for Future State: Teen Titans #1 confirms Red X's appearance, reading:

(Photo: DC Comics)

"When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go!"

Written by Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Rafa Sandoval, the first issue of the series debuts on January 12, 2021. Check out the ecstatic reactions from Teen Titans fans below!