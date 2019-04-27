Kill la Kill: IF Shares Full Look at Satsuki’s New Junketsu Form

Kill la Kill fans have been keeping a close eye on the upcoming fighting game based on the series, Kill la Kill: IF, not only to see their favorite characters from the anime again, but to experience a new story based on the deuteragonist Satsuki Kiriyuin. The upcoming game’s story mode is a special “what if” scenario imagining the series going in a different direction, and this has lead to the debut of a new transformation.

Satsuki Kiryuin will be getting a new Junketsu transformation in the upcoming fighter, and Arc System Works has shown off the full look of the Junketsu Shinzui with slick screenshots. Check them out below.

ICYMI: Satsuki’s final form in #KILLlaKILLGame has been revealed! What do you guys think? #KILLlaKILL pic.twitter.com/2NEr4hwsVx — Arc System Works (@ArcSystemWorksU) April 26, 2019

Dubbed the “Junketsu Shunzui” transformation, this new form will debut in the game’s story mode written by the original anime’s screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima. Kill la Kill: IF branches off from the series’ eighth episode, and imagines a scenario in which Ragyo Kiriyuin arrives at Satsuki’s school much sooner than she does originally.

The original design for Satsuki’s final Junketsu form was handled by series art director Shigeto Koyama, and the anime’s character designer and chief animation director Sushio provided clean-up for the design. The game’s official website describes this new transformation as such, “The final form of the Kamui Junketsu, and also the opposing form against Ryuko Matoi’s “Senketsu Kisaragi”, which Ryuko wore in the final episode of the original anime series. What potential lies hidden in this costume’s power? How will Satsuki fight in this costume!?”

Kill la Kill: IF is currently scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on July 25 in Japan, and July 26 in North America and Europe. As for the original series, Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann.

The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

