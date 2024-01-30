Kindergarten Wars Creator Wants Fans to Stop Harassing Her

The creator of Kindergarten Wars is asking fans to rethink what kind of content they send her and the team.

Fame may seem like a dream from the outside, but more often than not, it brings unbearable scrutiny. In Hollywood, we see this scenario play out on social media frequently as everyone from actors to singers are on display. In Japan, privacy laws do ease the burden, but the nation's celebrity circuit has its own flaws. Even manga creators aren't immune from such oversight, and now the creator of Kindergarten Wars is asking fans to think twice before harassing her.

Taking to X (Twitter), Chiba Yuu posted a lengthy letter to fans about a recent rash of letters they're received. Following their in-person appearance at Jump Festa, it seems Chiba has been sent a lot of unsavory letters. So in hopes of avoiding them, Chiba asked fans to rethink what kind of content they're sending.

"[The] staff work hard to interact with all the fans who support her as much as possible such as by participating in events and replying to fan letters. But it is scary to see the fans' excessive behavior towards Chiba and her staff. Please refrain from sending in letters or comments about Chiba or the series' staff that lack Internet literacy, excessive emotions, possessiveness, etcetera," the letter reads.

"Please think about what action you think another person might dislike or be afraid of. Since this is a workplace with many young female staff, I think a lot about safety. If I feel scared in the future, I may quit attending events. So to prevent this from happening, I hope that both the staff and readers can have fun."

As you can see, the creator of Kindergarten Wars is setting their boundaries. There is no doubt the manga artist loves meeting with fans, but they have to keep safety in mind for themselves and their team. And if fans cannot get their act together around Chiba, well – the creator of Kindergarten Wars might not be attending Jump Festa this year.

Want to know more about Kindergarten Wars? You can read up on the hit series below with its official synopsis: "Provides advice on the private school application process from teachers, educational consultants, and admissions directors, and discusses whether particular kindergartens may help children gain acceptance to preferred colleges."

Have you been reading up on Kindergarten Wars? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!