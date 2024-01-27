Black Clover Manga Volume 36 Cover Art Revealed

Black Clover's manga is currently in the works on the next major chapter of the final arc, and now it's getting ready to hit shelves with the cover art reveal for Volume 36 of the series! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now being released on a seasonal schedule with Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine, and that means there will only be at least four chapters released a year before it all comes to an end. As it continues through the final fights in the series overall, the wait for the end isn't going to be much longer either.

Black Clover's manga is gearing up for the release of Volume 36 across shelves in Japan next month, and it's going to be the last physical volume of the series fans get to see for a while. Cataloging Chapters 359 to most likely 369 (the most recent chapter of the manga that hit last December), this will likely be the final up to date volume before the series ends overall. But we'll see how it all shakes out soon enough as these longer final chapters release. For now, you can check out the cover art for Black Clover Volume 36 below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X.

Black Clover Volume 36 Cover. pic.twitter.com/KbrXc3aF36 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 26, 2024

Where to Read Black Clover

Black Clover Chapter 369 released last December, and it was the first chapter launched with the seasonal schedule of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine. This was a double length chapter than seen in the weekly issues of the series, and kicked off the final fights against Lucius Zogratis as the Black Bulls used the first bits of their new power gained from Asta's anti-magic. We'll get to see the next chapter of the series some time later this Spring (around late March or April), so it's going to be a bit to see what's coming next.

If you wanted to catch up with Black Clover's manga before the final arc continues, you can now find the series with Shueisha's MangaPlus service or Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The three most recent chapters are available for free, but the rest require a paid subscription. You can find Black Clover's TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie streaming with Netflix.

What do you think of the cover art for Black Clover's next manga volume? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!