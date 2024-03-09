Original King of the Hill Star Offers Update on Revival

King of the Hill is currently in the works on a new revival series for Hulu, and one of the stars behind the original has offered an update on how the new series is coming along following the passing of Johnny Hardwick. Although a new revival series for the classic animated sitcom had been rumored to be in the works for the last few years, it wasn't until early 2023 that a revival was confirmed to be in the works for a release with Hulu bringing back creators and members from the original series' voice cast. With work on the new series beginning in full last Spring.

As the King of the Hill revival series continues its production, there are still many questions fans have about the series especially following the passing of the actor behind Dale Gribble, Johhny Hardwick. Speaking to Variety about the production of the new series, Pamela Adlon offered an update about the King of the Hill revival and revealed how "special" it's felt with her as the new series finds the "sweet spot" behind the classic episodes and a new era that the revival series will exist in.

King of the Hill Revival Update – Pamela Adlon Speaks

"It feels really special," Adlon (who voices Bobby Hill and many others in the original King of the Hill series). "It feels really special, and there's...a new generation of young writers who are writing the scripts and finding the sweet spot of the classic, the vintage King of the Hill and the new era. We're very blessed. It's hard because we lost Johnny Hardwick, and he had recorded like four episodes, and that feels really raw. But he's there with us. It feels like a family. It feels really good."

Adlon addresses the loss of Hardwick, and while it's clear it had an impact on the revival series, it seems like King of the Hill has found a way to continue with Hardwick in spirit as they get closer to the revival's release. It's yet to be announced when the new King of the Hill revival series will actually launch, however, with previous estimates aiming for a 2025 release window being likely.

