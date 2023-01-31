King of The Hill Revival Confirmed For Hulu

A little over one year today, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels had announced that they would be returning to Arlene, Texas, as a King of the Hill revival series had been announced. However, it has been some time since we received any additional details on Hank, Peggy, and Bobby's big comeback, until now that is. Hulu, the streaming service owned by Disney and houses plenty of Fox series, has confirmed that the show will be arriving with new episodes in the future, but that's not all.

Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning to the animated series for its big revival, but so to will showrunner Saladin Patterson along with members of the original cast including Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom to name a few. The previous final episode of King of the Hill, which was a part of the long-running animated show's thirteenth series, arrived in 2010, so it will have been over twelve years since last we saw the propane-selling everyman and his family.

King of the Hill Comeback

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Erwich, the current president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television streaming originals had this to say about the upcoming return of the Hill family:

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago. This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

Marci Proietto, the Executive Vice President at 20th Television Animation, shared her thoughts on the major comeback story:

"I'm so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn't be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can't wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: 'Ho yeah!'

At present, a release date and/or episode count has yet to be revealed on Hulu's upcoming revival, but King of the Hill will be in good company as the streaming service is working on another Fox animated class in Futurama's upcoming return.

