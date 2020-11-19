Dragon Ball, Transformers Star Kirby Morrow Dies at 47

The world of anime and television has lost a giant as 47 year old actor Kirby Morrow has passed. Best known for his roles as Goku in Dragon Ball Z, Miroku in Inuyasha, and Cyclops in X-Men Evolution, Kirby Morrow also had a starring role in the live action television series of Stargate Atlantis, proving his versatility as an actor when it came to animated and live action performances. With the sheer number of performances under his belt, the world has definitely lost a valuable voice actor with Morrow's passing.

Morrow was born in 1973 in Jasper, Alberta, studying acting at the Mount Royal University in Calgary. His first major voice role came with the role of Michaleangelo in the live action series of Ninja Turtles: Next Mutation, and he followed this up with countless voice acting roles that proved his range when it came to voicing both heroes and villains. Morrow was most likely best known for his portrayal of Miroku in the original English Dub of Inuyasha, and had returned to voice him in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. In the world of television, he was known most for his role as Captain Dave Kleinman in the popular Stargate series.

Twitter Outlet Voice Artist's Spotlight shared the devastating news that Morrow had passed, honoring his long career in acting when it came to the likes of Stargate, Transformers, and countless animated series in which he lent his vocal talents in bringing to life any number of characters:

The news is coming in and I'm rather sadden to report Canadian voice actor @KirbyMorrow has passed away at the age of 47. No further details are available at this time, but later tonight I will be posting a tribute video for him.#RIPKirbyMorrowhttps://t.co/i75pJeP6ZX — The Voice Artist's Spotlight (@vas_90s) November 19, 2020

In the past few years, Morrow had received roles in a number of pop culture television series such as CW's The Flash, Van Helsing, FX's Legion, and the Good Doctor to name a few. While we aren't sure how this will affect Yashahime: Princess Half Demon moving forward, we know that fans will definitely miss Morrow's legendary performance as Miroku, the priest who becomes one of the strongest allies to both the half demon Inuyasha and the arrow slinging girl from the modern era in Kagome.

Our thoughts are with Kirby's loved ones during this difficult time.