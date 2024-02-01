New Kodansha x Humble Bundle Deal Delivers $1,500 of Manga for $30

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Manga is bigger than ever these days, and much of its growth comes thanks to technology. From digital comics to online libraries, it is easier than ever to access manga. Now, the team at Kodansha is ready to bring a ton of digital manga to readers for a fraction of the cost. The publisher is teaming up with Humble Bundle once again, and the deal includes 30 different items.

"Get ready to discover your new favorite manga with this amazing bundle from Kodansha, full of fan-favorite titles that span the genres! In The Drops of God, you'll witness the gripping human drama surrounding an inheritance battle over a wine collection worth millions," Humble Bundle describes the deal.

"Nina the Starry Bride tells the captivating tale of an orphan turned princess navigating royal deceit and unexpected love. In Shangri-la Frontier, you'll join a seasoned gamer as he faces formidable foes and mysterious figures in a captivating and deadly virtual world. Pay what you want for this incredible bundle packed with dozens of volumes and help support the Book Industry Charitable Foundation!"

Looking at this Kodansha deal, you can see the publisher is putting its award-worthy titles center stage. Every series included in this bundle has either won top awards or is nominated in the field. Valued at over $1,544 USD, the full Humble Bundle can be yours for $25 USD minimum. And of course, you can pay less and access certain content tiers found here.

From Vinland Saga to Witch Hat Atelier, some of the best manga on the market is included in this bundle. You have 20 days to purchase this impressive gift. So if you are on the fence about the buy, well – you better make a decision fast!

What do you think about this new manga bundle? Are you going to buy in?