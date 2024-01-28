MamaYuyu Manga Volume 1 Cover Art Revealed

MamaYuyu is one of the newer hits starting to emerge in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now fans have gotten to see the first look at its first volume hitting shelves with the cover art for Volume 1's physical release! Created by Yoshihiko Hayashi, MamaYuyu began its run with the action magazine last Fall and is currently rounding out the first 20 chapters of its run so far. While it has yet to be revealed as to whether or not this series will get to extend into more arcs, fans have been glued to each new chapter.

MamaYuyu has even been a hit with Shueisha's other Shonen Jump creators as well like Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto (who shared a strong reccomendation for the series to fans), and the newest arc of the series is heating up with some big fights between heroes and demon lords from other worlds in one chaotic place. Now fans can get ready for the first volume of the manga to hit shelves in Japan, and you can check out the cover art for MamaYuyu Volume 1 below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X.

MamaYuyu Volume 1 Cover. pic.twitter.com/EETOQ46JwV — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 26, 2024

How to Read MamaYuyu

If you wanted to check out MamaYuyu's manga for yourself, you can now find the series three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and the first three chapters for free with Shueisha's Manga Plus service. Shueisha teases the series as such, "An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!"

Fans are currently concerned about MamaYuyu's current health with Shonen Jump magazine thanlks to the release of the latest few chapters, however. While there is currently a huge fight breaking out between multiple characters, they also include some confrontations that might have been planned for much later. While its future has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, it's still the perfect time to jump into the manga if you enjoy it.

What do you think of the first volume cover art for MamaYuyu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!