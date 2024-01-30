Ubel Blatt May Be Getting an Anime

While major franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia first started as manga series, they would all go on to receive their own anime adaptations. One manga series has yet to receive an anime adaptation despite its popularity, and longevity, though that might be changing for the dark story known as Uber Blatt. While nothing is set in stone at the moment, there are some hints that the story of Kinzell might be receiving its own anime.

Kinzell might look like he was ripped straight from The Legend of Zelda, but that protagonist comes from a world that is far darker than the one seen in Hyrule. When it comes to the rumor of the manga series receiving its own anime adaptation, a website domain has been registered for "Ubel-Blatt-Anime-Dot-Com". At present, the anime has yet to be confirmed and no studio has been attached to the series, though we would imagine it will gain quite the following based on its manga.

An Uber Blatt Sequel is Coming

Square Enix, the publishers of the dark fantasy tale, confirmed that the original series would receive a follow-up, as the first manga came to a close in 2019. Luckily, creator Etorouji Shiono will be making a comeback for this new story that is set to arrive on February 24th next month.

For those who might not have heard about Ubel Blatt before, the original manga is publshied by Yen Press in the West. Here's how the English publisher describes the series, "Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!"

