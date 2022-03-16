Komi Can’t Communicate Reveals First Trailer For Season 2

Komi Can’t Communicate has finally released the first trailer for Season 2! The first season of the series was one of the biggest debuts last year, and fans of Hitohito Oda’s original manga series finally got to see it come to life. The first season was such a hit that it was no surprise to see that a second season was already in the works. With the first season introducing fans to the shy Shoko Komi as she sets out on her goal to making 100 friends, the second season will be introducing all sorts of wild new faces.

Debuting on April 6th in Japan, it has unfortunately yet to be confirmed when the series will be streaming on Netflix in other territories. If it’s anything like the first, it will hopefully run for a weekly schedule shortly after the TV run in Japan begins. Until that is confirmed one way or the other, you can now check out the first trailer for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 that teases all of the new friends Komi will be adding to her list as she takes on more and more out there school activities outside of her comfort zone. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

They’ll be joined by Season 2 newcomers Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Ao 100 Iro” as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled “Koshaberi Biyori” performed by FantasticYouth. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new episodes, you can now find the first season of Komi Can’t Communicate now streaming with Netflix.

What do you think? Are you excited for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2? What did you think of the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!