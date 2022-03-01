Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Sets New Cast Member, Opening and Ending Themes

Komi Can’t Communicate has detailed the new opening and ending themes coming for Season 2 and added a whole new addition to the cast! The series wrapped up its first season last year, and with it announced that a second season was already in the works. Originally slated for a release later this April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, the second season of the series recently dropped some crucial new details about what fans can expect from the new episodes upon their return. With the new season’s premiere so close, fans finally got some important updates!

Komi Can’t Communicate officially confirmed that Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere on April 6th in Japan, and to celebrate the premiere date announcement also confirmed that the new opening theme for the series will be performed by Miko Ito and is titled “Ao 100 Iro.” The new ending theme is titled “Koshaberi Biyori” and will be performed by FantasticYouth. Joining the cast for the second season is Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai, and you can check out the character’s design below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the premiere date has been set for Japan, it’s currently unclear as to whether or not the international release will be the same. The first season of the series released with Netflix and shook things up as one of the few seasonal anime releases through Netflix that aired new episodes on a weekly basis. The international release kicked in a few weeks after the episodes first aired in Japan, but it was one of the first occasions that the streaming service kept an anime on a weekly new episode schedule.

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Netflix plans to do the same for the second season’s episodes, however, but we will likely find out soon enough as the Spring season is fairly close to its debut. If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit, you can now find the 12 episode first season now streaming on Netflix. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2? What are you hoping to see from the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!