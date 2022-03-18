Komi Can’t Communicate Sets U.S. Netflix Return Date With Season 2 Trailer

Komi Can’t Communicate will soon be returning to Netflix for its second season, and has confirmed its launch date in the United States with a new trailer! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series had already been a huge hit with fans as they were instantly drawn to its titular heroine, Shoko Komi, and this was brought to the next level with the premiere of the anime’s first season. Before the first season came to an end last year, it was then announced that the series would be soon coming back with a full second season of the anime that was already in the works.

Already scheduled to release in Japan starting on April 6th, fans had hoped that the weekly scheduled for Netflix in the United States seen with the first season would continue with the second. This seems to be the case as it has been confirmed that Komi Can’t Communicate will be hitting Netflix outside of Japan starting on April 27th, just a few weeks after the new episodes debut in Japan. It’s likely we’ll see new episodes on a weekly basis after this premiere. You can check out the English subtitled trailer for Komi Can’t Communicate‘s return to Netflix below:

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

They’ll be joined by Season 2 newcomers Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Ao 100 Iro” as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled “Koshaberi Biyori” performed by FantasticYouth. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new episodes, you can now find the first season of Komi Can’t Communicate now streaming with Netflix.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 when it launches on Netflix next month? What did you think of the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!