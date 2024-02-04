Konami, the Company Behind Yu-Gi-Oh, Has Launched Its Own Anime Studio

For decades now, Konami has overseen some of the top IPs in video games and anime. From Yu-Gi-Oh to Castlevania, the brand has been busy expanding its top franchises. When it comes to anime, it seems Konami is game is delve deep into the industry given its recent rise. After all, the company just launched Konami Animation amid celebrations for Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th anniversary.

The update came to life this weekend as Konami Animation was formally announced with a website to boot. The company will give Konami the ability to create animation in house rather than outsource content to other production studios. The creation of Konami Production will also give the team opportunities to work on out-of-house productions. For instance, the studio helped animate the opening of Reign of the Seven Spellblades, so Konami Productions will not be beholden to just Konami IP.

Of course, you can bet Konami Productions will be focused on its company's IPs. Thanks to Netflix, the anime adaptation of Castlevania has become a global hit, and the Yu-Gi-Oh anime needs little intro. For decades, the card-based series has been wowing fans with its fights. So thanks to Konami Productions, the company's other IPs may get a shot at the screen soon.

After all, Konami has tons of IPs on hand ripe for adaptation. From Metal Gear to Silent Hill and Contra, the company has all kinds of stories on hand. The time for their anime debut may be at hand thanks to Konami Productions. So for now, all eyes are on Konami to see what the corporation does next with anime.

