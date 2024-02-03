Yu-Gi-Oh TCG Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Special Anime

Yu-Gi-Oh! is currently celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its official trading card game, and Konami has gone all out for the anime with a special new anime release! Yu-Gi-Oh! was a much different kind of series when the late Kazuki Takahashi first launched the manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but really found its footing when it started introducing its own kind of trading card game. This eventually became the entire core identity of the franchise, and has gone on to success far beyond its manga and anime thanks to the real life trading card game that has spawned from it.

Yu-Gi-Oh's official trading card game is still releasing new expansions and themes to this day, and is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary. It's become such a deal for publisher Konami that they've gone the extra mile to celebration. Opening a brand new animation studio of their own, Konami Animation has debuted a special Yu-Gi-Oh anime as their first major production as a studio in celebration of this massive milestone. You can check out the new Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles, below.

How to Watch Yu-Gi-Oh

Yu-Gi-Oh is a far different franchise from where it first began, but continues to enjoy all sorts of success thanks to its spin-offs, sequels, anime, movies, and official trading card game released over the years. If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can find the original Yu-Gi-Oh anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, Pluto TV, Tubi and more. They tease the first series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

