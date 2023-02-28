Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Trailer Released

You know that an anime franchise has reached a new level of success when the series is able to spawn spin-offs, and it seems as though the Isekai series, Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World fits the bill. As fans wait for the series to return later this year, Konosuba will have a spin-off series arriving on April 5th in Japan and has released a new trailer for fans to dig into the upcoming story that focuses on Megumin, aka the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan".

Konosuba arrived as a light novel series over a decade ago, created by Natsume Akatsuki and exploring a teenage otaku known as Kazuma Sato as he suffers an unexpected demise and is transported to a world of magic and mystery. Much like other Isekai series such as Sword Art Online and Overlord, Konosuba has elements ripped right from a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Megumin, the star of the upcoming spin-off, is a magic user who finds herself joining Kazuma's band of adventurers, with the sorceress expressing a major affection for explosions of all kinds.

Konosuba: Explosive Spin-Off Trailer

Kadokawa's Official Youtube Channel shared the new trailer from Studio Drive, the production house that is working on both this new spin-off along with the third season of the main Konosuba series that will also be landing later this year:

The official description for the upcoming Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World reads as such, with the main series still working on its third season which is also looking to arrive at some point this year:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

Does Konosuba rank as one of your top Isekai series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konosuba.