Konosuba Spin-Off Releases First Trailer: Watch

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is getting ready to launch its very first spin-off anime focused on Megumin, and now fans have gotten a look at what to expect from the new anime with the first real trailer for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! The anime franchise is currently gearing up to come back with the highly requested third season of the series, but will also be experimenting with its very first spin-off anime release with a story all about Megumin before she had joined up with Kazuma's party as seen with the first season of the anime series.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is currently scheduled to release some time in 2023, and following the first teaser trailer released for the new anime earlier this year, we have now gotten the first full trailer showing off the spin-off in motion. Revealing the scene in which a young Megumin is likely inspired to follow her explosive new magic path when she seems another magic user unleashed one of their own, it's a major tease for more to come. Check out the first trailer for Konosuba's new Megumin spin-off anime below:

Based on Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's original light novel series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World's anime does not currently have a set release date outside of being scheduled for next year. Yujiro Abe will be serving as director for Studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. Makoto Uezu returns from the main series as series composer, Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer, and Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki have been confirmed to return as the voices of both Megumin and Yunyun respectively. The original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press (if you wanted to check it out), and they describe Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World as such:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

