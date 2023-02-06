Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.

The first of these new anime will be coming our way this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! takes place before the Megumi joins up with Kazuma's party in the main series, and follows her in school. This anime will be the first new Konosuba release in quite some time, and artist @alice_dias_c on Instagram has brought the explosive wizard to life to better get fans prepped for the new spin-off anime series! Check it out:

How to Watch Konosuba's Megumin Spin-Off

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has yet to set any international release plans as of this writing when it hits Japan this April, but what has been confirmed is that Yujiro Abe will be serving as director for Studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. If you're curious about the original light novels, the original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. They tease the spin-off as such:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the 'Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,' is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

What are you hoping to see from Megumin's return to the anime for Konosuba's new spin-off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!