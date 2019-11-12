Konosuba Is Getting Its Own Spin-Off Anime

✖

Konosuba is making the rounds right now thanks to a new season order, and it seems another project is in the works to rile up fans. After all, the series just confirmed it is getting its own spin-off anime. The light novel Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is getting adapted for the small screen, so fans will want to pay close attention to this new project.

The announcement went live recently following news of Konosuba's third season. It was there fans were told Yuujiro Abe will be directing the series following their work on Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Studio Drive will oversee production on the series, and at this moment, there is no word on when this spin-off will debut.

#Breaking News: Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo! (Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!) spin-off light novel gets TV anime; Yuujirou Abe (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai episode director) directs series at animation studio Drive #このすば https://t.co/nVHW1QqZ9v pic.twitter.com/Y7wbGNGBOq — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) May 28, 2022

Of course, fans of Konosuba will be familiar with this spin-off series. The light novel was released stateside in December 2019 courtesy of Yen Press. So if you need more details on the series, you can find its official synopsis below. And of course, you can catch up with the main Konosuba series over on Crunchyroll as both seasons are streaming for subscribers right now!

READ MORE: Konosuba Confirms a Third Season Is On The Way | Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Movie's English Dub Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

What do you think of this new Konosuba announcement? Will you be checking out this spin-off series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.