Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Releases New Trailer

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World is gearing up for a massive anime comeback with not only a third season of the anime, but a full on spin-off anime series focused on Megumin. Now fans have gotten a much fuller look at what to expect from this new series with the newest trailer for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Adapting Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original light novel series, this spin-off will be focused on Megumin's time in school as she learns to be a proper wizard before eventually joining with Kazuma Sato's party as seen back in the first season.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is now scheduled to premiere some time in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and with this new release window is the fullest look at the new series yet. This includes a look at many of the anime's returning characters (such as Megumin's family and classmates returning to the series after their debut in the Crimson Legend movie), new characters, and more! You can check out the newest trailer for the Megumin spin-off.

How to Watch Konosuba's New Spin-Off Anime

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has yet to set any international release plans as of this writing when it hits Japan this Spring, but what has been confirmed is that Yujiro Abe will be serving as director for Studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. Some of the cast from the previous anime will be returning (without mainstays like Kazuma, Aqua or Darkness), but if you're curious about the original light novels, the original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

They describe Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World as such, "One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

Will you be checking out Konosuba's new spin-off anime when it premieres next Spring? What are you hoping to see from the series?Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!