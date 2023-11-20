K-Pop Scandal Unfolds After Several Idols Share Their Anime Picks

When it comes to the Internet, well – drama is just about everywhere. It seems public figures are always stepping into some sort of scandal, and for South Korean idols, this kind of scrutiny is very intense. Now, it seems a new scandal is brewing within the K-pop fandom, and it comes after several idols shared their love for the anime Made in Abyss.

Now you might be wondering what is so controversial about the anime, and to be honest? We felt the same. It appears the drama comes from a thread of misinformation regarding Made in Abyss given its reputation. Some netizens are accusing the idols of promoting the show's dark themes, but if you have seen Made in Abyss, you know the series itself is staunchly against the upsetting topics it covers.

The whole situation came to light after the K-pop idol Woozi did a livestream. When asked about his go-to anime, Woozi mentioned shows like Spy x Family as well as Komi Can't Communicate, but he also mentioned Made in Abyss. This revelation sparked anger within parts of the K-pop fandom, and netizens dug up posts tying other idols like DEX and Taeyong to the series.

As for why those fans are upset, it has to do with Made in Abyss' content. The show is critically acclaimed but also incredibly dark. From sex trafficking to grooming and cannibalism, Made in Abyss is very heavy. In South Korea, the show is censored more heavily than it is in America, but the dark themes are impossible to overlook. It should go without saying, but Made in Abyss does not indulge in these themes or promote them in any way. But of course, misinformed fans have taken the show's reputation out of context.

Just like any sort of media, consumer discretion is always advised. Made in Abyss is comparable in theme to hit IPs like Game of Thrones or The Last of Us. Just because an idol likes a show doesn't mean you have to approve of its contents. But if that is the case, well – it isn't right to accuse those idols of promoting or even partaking in the show's contents.

