New Panty and Stocking Anime Confirms Staff

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt will be making its return with a brand new anime project, and Studio Trigger has confirmed the staff members that will be helping bring the new take on the anime to life! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt was one of Gainax's most infamous original anime releases for many reasons, and Studio Trigger is now celebrating its 10th Anniversary by reaching into the past of its staff. With some Gainax members moving on to form Studio Trigger, Trigger had acquired the rights to Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt and announced that a second anime project for the franchise is now in the works.

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt's new anime project is now in the works as Studio Trigger refers to it as "New Panty and Stocking." It's yet to be confirmed what kind of form this new project could take (whether it will be an OVA, TV anime, or potentially even a new movie), but it's now been confirmed that many staff members behind the original version of the TV anime released back in 2010 will be returning to work on the New Panty and Stocking anime according to an update during Anime NYC 2023.

What Is the New Panty and Stocking Anime?

New Panty and Stocking previously announced it would involve staff members from the previous TV anime such as Hiroyuki Imaishi, Masahiko Otsuka, Hiromi Wakabayashi, and Shigeto Koyama, but the update during Anime NYC confirmed that Sushio will be working on the series as a key animator and Mai Yoneyama (who worked as a key animator on the original series) will be returning to work as a key animator as well. Showing off characters that might not make the final cut, the new anime project is now in the works.

New Panty and Stocking has yet to announce a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing, but there's plenty of time to check out the original Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the original 2010 anime as such, "Panty and Stocking are obscene angels who were banished from the pearly gates for being foul-mouthed, sex-crazed, sugar-addicted bad girls! Now they spend their days hunting ghosts in the lecherous abyss between Heaven and Earth."

