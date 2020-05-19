Kyoto Animation Extending Shutdown Amidst COVID-19 Breakout

Kyoto Animation had to deal with a lot last year, having befallen an arson incident that killed many of their employees and delayed a number of their projects that were already in the works, and it seems as if the coronavirus pandemic will be expanding that postponement on production. With the studio being known for being able to blend the mundane with the magical, fans rallied behind the studio following the terrible assault from 2019, and we're sure that the anime community will completely understand that it will take a little bit longer for Kyoto to get back to 100% at this point.

The hiatus is slated to end on the last day of this month, May 31st, though some parts of the company have been able to re-open accordingly in the meanwhile. Though the delay is only two weeks longer than when it was originally slated to end, with the company giving a tentative date of around the middle of May for when they would begin production again, it's clear that they will need more time to get everything straight with the pandemic posing a problem to numerous industries across the board.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the "first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo," Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. Founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, the company proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio's apparent strengths according to experts was its "sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life."

