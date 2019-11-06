Kyoto Animation Memorial Event Shares Touching Statement

The tragic arson which struck Kyoto Animation earlier this year still weighs heavily on the anime industry. As the months have gone by, it has become more apparent that those lost in the attack were truly special talents, and their deaths have brought overwhelming grief to fans. Not long ago, those supporters got the chance to honor those victims during a memorial service held by Kyoto Animation, and the event passed on a message to all those grieving.

Over on Twitter, the touching statement was passed on to netizens by ultimatemegax. The fan wanted to give those who could attend the service a chance to mourn, so they shared the postcard given out at the memorial. Kyoto Animation shared the message in both Japanese and English, so you can read the message below:

“The kind messages and support from all over the world since that day have reached all of our staff, and have been a big help for us to move forward once again.

We lost many of our friends and colleagues with bright future and were left with many deeply injured. Our grief will not go away, but the love and passion for our works, and the sure breath that exist there, are firmly engraved in us and shall continue to live.

The feelings received from all of you. The feelings entrusted by our friends and colleagues. The feelings to our future.

We will connect those feelings and combine these emotions, and we will move forward. We will continue to create animation for all over the world that help people have dreams, hopes, and impress them. Please what over us as we make our advancements.”

For those who have not kept up with the Kyoto Animation tragedy, the popular anime studio was targeted by an arsonist earlier this summer. The July attack has led to 36 deaths so far with many others injured. Today, Kyoto Animation is back at work in a new location as investigations continue into the ordeal. A suspect was arrested outside of the crime scene on the day of the arson. The middle-aged suspect was critically injured by burns, and he reported told authorities he attacked Kyoto Animation for stealing a book of his. Currently, the suspect is receiving medical treatment at a hospital and will be formally booked by police once he’s been given medical clearance.

Have you sent your well wishes to Kyoto Animation yet?