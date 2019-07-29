Kyoto Animation CEO Pens Touching Statement to Fans: “We Will Not Vanish Without a Fight!”

Kyoto Animation is still reeling from a recent tragedy which claimed the life of over 30 people. Earlier this month, the beloved studio became the target of an arsonist who set fire to Studio 1 in Japan which sent ripples around the world. Now, the CEO of Kyoto Animation is ready to address the event once more, and his new statement is one of hopeful perseverance.

Recently, Kyoto Animation posted a new statement regarding the tragedy on its website. The statement was posted in several languages, and English readers were given the chance to read a statement which Hideaki Hatta prepared for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“An unprecedented atrocity has robbed many of our friends and colleagues of their bright futures and has left many deeply injured,” the CEO writes.

“News from all over the world tells us that amazingly many number of people has sent us their hearts and prayers, which are like candles in the darkness, for those of us trapped in the darkness of deepest grief,” the piece reads. “There are many friends and colleagues who are hospitalized and suffering, fighting for their lives. Please give us some time.”

Continuing, Hatta stresses Kyoto Animation will come back stronger than before and create projects which inspire hope.

“Kyoto animation will continue to make its employees and staff lead happy lives, and contribute to society and local community,” Hatta said. “I assure you that Kyoto Animation will not give up, we will not go quietly into the night…we will not vanish without a fight!”

Currently, investigations are on-going in the arson which destroyed the company’s first studio earlier this month. On July 18, an arsonist with a previous criminal record managed to make his way into Studio 1 with gasoline on his person. Convinced Kyoto Animation had stolen his novel idea, the arsonist set fire to the studio as revenge before being apprehended just outside the building by authorities. As of now, 35 victims were killed in the fire while others remain in the hospital in critical condition. Survivors of the attack recently returned to work, and Kyoto Animation has publicly released banking information for anyone who wants to donate directly to their recovery fund.