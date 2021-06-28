Legend of Mana Anime Announced by Square Enix

✖

If you are familiar with Square Enix's line of games, then you have no doubt heard of the Mana series. The RPG has a long history with the company, and fans around the world have fallen for its quaint fantastical charm. And now, it seems Square Enix is bringing Legend of Mana to life in a TV anime.

The update comes from the game developer itself as Square Enix shared a press release today. It was there the company shared a key visual for the Legend of Mana anime as well as its official title.

(Photo: Square Enix)

"Fans can look forward to episodes of the Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime series, which will follow the story of the recently released Legend of Mana game. This brand-new anime series is from Warner Bros. Japan LLC, Graphinica, Inc., and Yokohama Animation Lab, who also created the animated opening cinematic movie for Legend of Mana, and is planned to air worldwide," Square Enix shared.

For those of you who are not familiar with Legend of Mana, the franchise dates back to 1995. The game got its start with Trials of Mana before it reached global success on the PlayStation. The series has continued to put out games including mobile titles to various success. Most recently, Legend of Mana was given a 3D remake in 2020 following a previous remake in 2018. And now, it seems this anime will help flesh out the franchise by bringing its heroes to the small screen.

