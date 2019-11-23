New Lupin the Third 3DCG Film Shares Opening Scene

The upcoming film in the long running franchise that follows the latest in the line of Gentlemen Thieves, Lupin The Third The First has gotten the attention of fans of the series, as well as newcomers thanks to its amazing computer generated animation. Now, with this movie releasing later this winter, the opening sequence for the film has been released online, showing Lupin and company racing across the screen in preparation for one of their biggest adventures to date.

Lupin The Third has been a long running franchise, starting off as a manga back in 1969. With numerous feature length films under its belt, along with a series of anime television seasons, the Gentleman Thief looks as if he’ll be committing crimes and running from Interpol for decades to come.

Earlier this year, the creator of the franchise, Monkey Punch, unfortunately passed on, but his series has most assuredly made its mark on the world and continues his legacy. While a Western release for Lupin The Third The First has yet to be officially announced, we would imagine that based on the popularity of the franchise, it will only be a matter of time.

The official description for Lupin The Third The First reads as such:

“Lupin III goes on a grand adventure to uncover the secrets of the Bresson Diary, which is tied to the legacy of his famous grandfather.”

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”