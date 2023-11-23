Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes Viral After One Piece's Luffy Balloon Deflates

The rumors are true, One Piece fans. Monkey D. Luffy has found his true foe. After taking down the likes of Doflamingo and Kaido, it seems the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade proved too much for the pirate. After all, Luffy debuted his big balloon at the event this year, and One Piece is going viral after its hero began deflating mid route.

The whole ordeal has taken over social media as you can see in the slides below. Luffy first ran into trouble this morning shortly after the Thanksgiving Day parade began. While at the start of the route, a gust of wind managed to push the Luffy balloon into a tree. It was there a branch popped the front brim of Luffy's hat, and it didn't take long to deflate.

Thankfully, a second tragedy was avoided by the handlers holding Luffy. As fans watched from the streets, another gust of wind blew Luffy's right hand into a lamppost which nearly burst a hole in the pirate's main body. His hat did partially deflate, however, which has led many to re-dub Luffy as the Bucket Hat Pirate. So of course, we're sure Shanks is going to love hearing this tale.

This balloon mishap is far from the first to happen at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event has a history of floats being popped by the wind, but luckily, Luffy was able to avoid a worst case scenario. At this year marks Luffy's first at the event, it would have been tragic if his balloon popped as a whole. So hopefully, Toei Animation will be able to patch up the pirate ASAP!

What do you think about this One Piece uproar? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!