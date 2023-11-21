One Piece Episode 1085 Promo Released

One Piece is officially set to bring the Wano Country arc to an end and kick off the next major arc of the anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1085! One Piece's Wano Country arc has been running in the anime for four years and things have changed big time for Luffy and the Straw Hats thanks to everything that's happened over the course of the fights with Kaido. But now it's time to get an update on how the rest of the seas have changed since Luffy and the others had been isolated on Wano.

With the One Piece anime's take on the Future Island arc starting off its run in December, and Luffy and the others saying their final goodbyes with the most recent episode, it's time for the Straw Hats to officially leave Wano's shores. There's still one big goodbye left to be had, however, as Momonosuke and K'inemon found out that Luffy was trying to leave before saying, and fans have gotten the first look at how that's going to go with the promo for One Piece Episode 1085. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1085

One Piece Episode 1085 is titled "The Last Curtain! Luffy and Momonosuke's Vow" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "After running wild like a strong wind and a raging wave, and granting the Land of Wano its wish, Luffy departs the capital silently. Momonosuke can't contain his anger at the irreverent behavior that tramples on their long-standing bond. As the time to depart looms, what is going through Luffy's mind?" One Piece Episode 1085 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, November 26th (Saturday, November 25th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before Wano arc fully ends, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

