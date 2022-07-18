Made in Abyss Season 2 Releases Opening: Watch

Made in Abyss is now working its way through the highly anticipated second season of the series as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and that means the series has debuted a new opening theme sequence to help celebrate! This Summer in particular has been stacked to the brim with a number of major franchise returns, and one of the many leading the pack has been Made in Abyss. Following the success of the anime's first season, compilation films, and feature film sequel Dawn of the Deep Soul, all eyes had been on the second season's debut as it kicked off The Golden City of the Scorching Sun phase of Riko and Reg's dive into the titular Abyss.

With Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun now a couple episodes into its run for the Summer, the series has also debuted the full opening theme sequence for its new episode. This time around the opening theme is titled "Katachi" as performed by Riko Azuna, and the sequence teases not only the fact that Season 2 introduces a whole new group of characters, but also some of the intense moments that will be coming our young main characters' way as it continues. You can check out the opening theme sequence for Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun below:

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is directed by Masayuki Kojima for Kinema Citrus with Shinpei Yamashita returning as producer, Kazuchika Kise returning as character designer, Hiryuki Kurata handling the scripts once more, and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. The main cast of Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi return as well with new additions for the second season including Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf, Hiroki Goto as Majikaja, Kana Ichinose as Maaa, Kimiko Saito as Muugi, and Ryota Takeuchi as Gaburoo.

If you wanted to catch Made in Abyss as it airs this new season along with the first season and movie releases for the anime franchise so far, you can now find the entire franchise streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such, "Within the depths of the Abyss, a girl named Riko stumbles upon a robot who looks like a young boy. Riko and her new friend descend into uncharted territory to unlock its mysteries, but what lies in wait for them in the darkness?"

