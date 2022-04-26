Made in Abyss Season 2 Teases Major Update Coming Soon

✖

Made in Abyss is gearing up to update fans on Season 2's progress very soon! The highly anticipated second season of the anime taking on Akihito Tsukushi's original manga series will be launching later this year as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but there are still many questions about what to expect from the new episodes. Following the successful releases of the first season, compilation films, and official film sequel set after those events, fans will finally get to see the series moving forward with a full season of episodes seeing Rico and Reg diving deeper into the titular abyss.

Titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, the second season has been previously confirmed to release in July. With the anime's return so close, the official Twitter account behind the series has announced a special event for May 5th that will update fans on the second season. Featuring director Masayuki Kojima, producer Shinpei Yamashita, and the voice of Riko and Reg (Miyu Tomita and Mariya Ise, respectively), the new event is promising a new look at the currently in the works season:

If has yet to be revealed exactly what to expect from this new update, but with the Summer season so close it's highly likely we will get an official release date for the new season. At the very least, we'll get either a poster or a new teaser for the upcoming season since we still have seen relatively little. But what has been confirmed for the new season is a returning staff that also includes the likes of Kazuchika Kise returning as character designer, Hiryuki Kurata will be handling the scripts once more, and Kevin Penkin will be returning to compose the music.

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun has also confirmed that its three main leads of Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi are set to return alongside the new additions of Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, and Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf, Sentai Filmworks has announced they have licensed the season for a release outside of Japan when it launches too.

But what do you think? Are you excited to find out more from Made in Abyss' new season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!