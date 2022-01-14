Toonami Promo Readies for Made in Abyss Premiere

Toonami is getting ready for Made in Abyss to join the block this weekend with a slick new promo for its premiere! Fans of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block might have noticed that it was quite the rougher Fall 2021 season as several of the major anchor series were coming to an end at the same time, and newer series had yet to replace them. Adult Swim themselves was more aware of this than anyone, and announced that with the start of 2022 there would be even more new programs joining the block over the next few weeks of programming.

Touting that there would be some major new series coming, the first of these brand new additions is the first season of Made in Abyss. Originally making its debut around the world in 2017, this series has gone on to much success and even has a second season on the way. Now even more fans can see what all the buzz is about as it joins the Toonami block in the 1:30AM EST time slot. Toonami celebrated this upcoming debut with a brand new promo, and you can check it out below as shared through their official Facebook page:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toonami’s line-up for the Saturday, January 15th broadcast breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Blade Runner: Black Lotus

12:30AM – Assassination Classroom Season 2

1:00AM – Assassination Classroom Season 2

1:30AM – Made in Abyss

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM – Cowboy Bebop

3:30AM – Cowboy Bebop

Made in Abyss is gearing up to have quite the huge year with not only joining Toonami, but a second season now in the works for a release some time later this year. Titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, this new season will be featuring a returning cast and staff when it does make its premiere. It’s been licensed by Sentai Filmworks for a release outside of Japan, but we’ll see how that shakes out thanks to its recent acquisition by AMC Networks as the year continues.

With a second season coming soon, fans will definitely want to check it out when it hits Toonami! But what do you think of Made in Abyss joining Toonami soon? What new anime are you hoping to see added to the block next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!