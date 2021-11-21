Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares New Trailer and Poster

Made in Abyss has shared a new trailer and poster for its upcoming second season! The first season of Made in Abyss was met with quite the cult following back when it initially debuted, but has since gotten an even bigger response in the years that followed thanks to the release of two compilation films and an official sequel film set after the events of the first season. Then it was confirmed that the series would be continuing with an official second season, and now fans have an even better idea of what to expect from these new episodes.

The second season of the series is officially titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, and it’s currently scheduled for a release next year. While there is no concrete release window or date for the new episodes just yet, fans got the best look at the new season yet with a brand new trailer and poster that shows off many of the new faces fans will come to meet in Season 2 alongside the return of Riko, Reg, and more favorites from the first season. You can check them out below:

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun has also confirmed that its three main leads of Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi are set to return alongside the new additions of Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, and Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf. All of who can be seen in the new trailer and poster for the season. Together with these cast announcements it was also confirmed that Masayuki Kojima will be returning from the first season to direct the second with Kinema Citrus.

Kazuchika Kise has returned to provide the new character designs, Hiryuki Kurata will be handling the scripts once more, and Kevin Penkin will be returning to compose the music for the new season. Sentai Filmworks also previously confirmed they have licensed the new season for a worldwide release outside of Japan, but potential streaming homes or home video releases have yet to be revealed as of this writing.

But what do you think of this newest look at Made in Abyss' second season? Will you be tuning in when it makes its debut next year?