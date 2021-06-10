Netflix Announces New Horror Anime Make My Day

✖

Hot on the heels of Netflix announcing a new horror anime series in Exception as a part of their Geeked Week event, the streaming service has also unveiled a brand new anime film that is in the works with Make My Day that is definitely giving off John Carpenter's The Thing vibes. While little is known about Make My Day aside from a first visual released by Netflix and the announcement of the project, it's clear that the streaming service is attempting to carve out a niche for itself when it comes to different themes within the medium of anime.

The official description for the upcoming Netflix project reads as such:

"On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?"

Netflix shared the ominous first look at Make My Day via their Official Twitter Account, with a ship hovering over a barren wasteland of an icy tundra, with giant, strange holes seemingly being the depths of the planet that will have monsters lurking within them:

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix. On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Netflix Geeked Week has unveiled a number of big projects that will be released on the streaming service in the near future, with Exception being another animated horror project that will arrive as a series. With the likes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Godzilla: Singular Point, Edens Zero, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, and many other projects, it's clear that the streaming service is looking to make its mark on the world of anime.

The world of horror anime certainly hasn't given fans as many series when it comes to other genres such as romance, comedy, and of course, Shonen, but it's clear that more creators are wading their way into more terrifying tales if Netflix's upcoming series are any indications.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Make My Day? What is your favorite horror anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix.