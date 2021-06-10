Netflix's Exception Anime Debuts Horrifying Poster

✖

The world of horror anime definitely doesn't have as many entries when it comes to the likes of Shonen and comedy series that have populated the landscape, and Netflix is looking to add a new spooky series to their library as Netflix Geeked Week revealed a first look at Exception. The upcoming horror anime series will be written by Hirotaka Adachi, who has a big resume when it comes to the anime, with the character and monster designs being done by Yoshitaka Amano, one of the character designers on the video game franchise Final Fantasy.

While we don't know much about Exception when it comes to the plot, it seems as if the anime series will be focusing on outer space and seeing monstrous creations targeting their victims, as the new scary poster shows. When it comes to the horror genre in anime, series have been few and far between, with only a handful of series attempting to send shivers down the spines of anime fans. This year will see the arrival of the anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki on Adult Swim, which is definitely one of the biggest horror adaptations that the medium has seen to date. We'll definitely be keeping a close eye on Exception whenever Netflix releases new information regarding the series.

Netflix shared a first look at the anime series Exception, with a poster that features a disturbing creature that will most likely be featured in the upcoming animated show that is sure to add another big horror entry into anime's library thanks to the design work of Yoshitaka Amano:

Here's your first glimpse at Exception. The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Netflix announced several new projects via their Netflix Geeked Week event, including new trailers and announcements for the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, Edens Zero, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and so much more. While we haven't seen the footage yet from Exception, it's clear that they're looking to tell a disturbing new story within the medium of anime.

