Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Releases New Trailer

Makoto Shinkai's next major feature film is now gearing up for its release across theaters in Japan later this year, and fans have been given a full look as to what to expect with a stunning new trailer released for Suzume no Tojimari! This new feature film is going to be the first new film from the famed creator and his team in three long years, and fans have been curious as to what to expect after previous films such as Your Name and Weathering With You went on to massive box office successes of their own. Now fans have been given another major clue as to what we will actually see in action from the new movie.

While the first teaser trailer for Suzume no Tojimari gave fans hints of the new lead character, the titular Suzume, and her mysterious powers, the newest trailer (complete with English subtitles) gives us our first full look at not only the mysterious story for the film, but its story as well as a mysterious character seems to be sparking this dark and magical journey for the new movie. It's the first audio of the lead heroine's actress too, Nanoka Hara, so you can check it all out in full for yourself below:

Suzume no Tojimari will be releasing in theaters across Japan on November 11th, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed the film for an international release early next year. Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya serves as animation director, and Takumi Tanji will be art director. The film is officially described as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

What do you think of this newest look at Suzume no Tojimari? What are you hoping to see in Makoto Shinkai's next major feature film? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!